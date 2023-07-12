Cebu Pink Paddlers to vie in Siargao international dragonboat race

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Pink Paddlers Dragonboat Team will vie in the Dapa Siargao International Dragon Boat Festival from July 14 to 16, 2023, in Siargao Island.

The team comprised mostly of breast cancer survivors will test its mettle against various dragonboat squads around the country.

“The Dapa Siargao International Dragon Boat Festival is a golden opportunity for us to share our story, to inspire others facing similar battles, and to celebrate life in all its glory,” said Christian Ian Sy, the team’s head coach.

“We are thrilled to be part of this prestigious event and grateful for the chance to showcase the strength and determination that unites our team.”

The Cebu Pink Paddlers team has been inspiring many breast cancer survivors since it was formed in 2017. Its members who survived the dreaded disease continue to defy many obstacles and display resilience by competing head-to-head against top-tier dragonboat teams.

According to Sy, the team has been training for months to prepare for this race

Also, the team’s participation in this major dragonboat race isn’t just about competing, but also a testament to their unwavering commitment to raising awareness about breast cancer.

Through their athletic pursuits, they display a strong support system, camaraderie, and a shared vision that leads to outstanding collective achievement.

The Cebu Pink Paddlers team is comprised of 35 paddlers mostly breast cancer survivors. They are Sarah Canizar (president), Ma. Liberty Ranoa (team captain), Angie Amaquin, Rosalie Cobre, Eleonor Mercado, Gigi Gonzalez, Mary Ann Bojos, Brenda Portugalisa, Jenny Varquez, Nora Rosete, Rona Noguera, Nia Banacia, Cher Laran, Lilibeth Dela Pena, Mary Ainne Ranoa, Lulu Valiente, Connie Narrazo, Ron Garrido, Mark Leonis Ranoa, Kenneth Bandalan, Francis Rosos, Alvin Minguita, Jupeth Lila, Jovic Villacortes, Christian Tumulak, Joeben Antogop, Jovic Villacortes, Yuri Abellana, Rhan Banacia, Pat Laran, Franco Luna, Ernie Echavez, and Allan Suson. /rcg

