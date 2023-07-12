Mandaue teen who dreamt of becoming a nurse, dies days before her high school graduation

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – A Mandaue teen’s dream of becoming a nurse was cut short after she died just days before her high school graduation on June 30.

Trina Ouano, 18 years old, a student of the Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School, succumbed to complications of diabetes 11 days before her big day.

Her sister, cousin, and aunt attended the graduation on Trina’s behalf last Tuesday, July 11, bringing with them Trina’s picture.

According to her older half-sister Shandy Dumaguit Derecho, Trina died on June 30 because of complications of diabetes.

She said that everything started on June 27 when Trina experienced diarrhea, but just endured it. The next day, she was rushed to the Mandaue City Hospital upon her request.

Dumaguit said that Trina experienced multiple cardiac arrests and just two days after her admission, she passed away on June 30. Trina was diagnosed with Diabetic Keto Acidosis. Aside from the Mandaue teen, their mother is also diabetic, said Dumaguit.

Dumaguit said that Trina was a healthy kid and does not easily get sick. She was never brought to the hospital until she was admitted on June 28. She also never told them if she felt something bad.

Dumaguit and Trina and Trixie Ouano were sisters on the mother’s side. Trina was the youngest. Even though they were half-sisters, they treated each other no less than real ones.

Dumaguit regularly calls and checks on them. She is working in Canada since 2016.

Their mother died in 2019 in a vehicular accident. Their aunt has since been taking care of the two sisters.

Trina’s father died on May 31 this year after suffering from a stroke in 2015. They marked the 40th day of his death on July 8 while they also observed the 9th day of Trina’s passing.

Dumaguit said that Trina planned and dreamed to be a professional nurse.

Trina even told her that when she finds a job and will get rich, she will build a house for her so that she does not need to work far away from them.

Dumaguit described the Mandaue teen as smart, sweet, and loving.

“Sakit kaayo…Lisod pagadawaton kay wala man siyay gipamati sa lawas…kalit lang,” said Dumaguit. /rcg

