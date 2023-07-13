Councilor Guardo asks for patience with ongoing drainage project which is causing floods

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo is appealing to the public for understanding and patience, as he said that the ongoing drainage system project in the city is one of the reasons for the flooding in various areas in the city this week.

Guardo, on Thursday, July 13, 2023, conducted an ocular inspection of the drainage system project in Barangay Tejero, a project of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in partnership with the city government.

“One of the factors nga naka cause sa flooding is ongoing man gud ang atong construction sa flood control, unya makita ninyo, ang mga waste materials naa may temporary nga embankment so diri na na, katong mga excavated materials wala silay kabutangan. Temporary ilang ibutang diri kay ila man gung i-position ilang mga backhoe… mao ng kung imong tan awon, ang waste material maoy ni occupy sa 3/4s sa atoang sapa,” Guardo said.

Guardo admitted that the temporary embankment of the waste materials caused clogging up in the city’s waterways.

“Mo bottleneck man siya diri so naay tendency mo back flow ang tubig unya kusog sad ang run of water gikan sa bukid, mao ng naay tendency nga mo overflow and that resulted to flooding in different areas in the city,” he said.

The same drainage project is also ongoing in Parian, Guardo said.

Guardo said they have already scheduled this week the excavation and hauling of these waste materials, as the contractor already secured clearance and hauling permit from the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO).

“Mo-appeal lang mi sa publiko no kay for every construction project man gud duna juy inconvenience ba unya ang kani man gud sa methodology sa construction kay mugamit man silag backhoe…Basin makompleto na na habwaon na namo ang waste material dayon,” he added.

