Bea Alonzo invites Cristine Reyes, Marco Gumabao on ‘double date’ with her and Dominic

Bea Alonzo was one of many who showed appreciation for the Sunday lunch date of Cristine Reyes and Marco Gumabao, gushing over their being a “cute couple” as she casually invited them on a double date with her own beau, actor Dominic Roque.

In a video posted on Instagram, the “Abay Babes” co-stars showcased their sweetness while dining in a Japanese restaurant. In her post’s caption, Reyes shared that before grabbing lunch, she and her “lovey” attended church.

In the comments section, Alonzo dropped a casual invite to the “cute couple.” “[D]ouble date soon! [emoji]” .

Reyes, responding to Alonzo, brought up the option of a triple date and tagged in her reply “Pinoy Big Brother” winner Beatriz Saw.

Before Saw, now a mother of three, gave Reyes the thumbs up, Gumabao joined in and called the attention of Alonzo’s boyfriend saying, “[G]ame basta libre ni (for as long as it’s on) papa D @dominicroque [emoji].”

Following their exchange, some netizens expressed excitement over the thought of the celebrity couples spending time together. One @issa01_03 even hoped for Alonzo to do a travel vlog with their “fave couple,” Reyes and Gumabao.

Reyes and Gumabao were subjected to dating rumors after being spotted a couple of times together, including the time when they were caught holding hands in Makati. Before declaring on Instagram in April that the actress is his “home and my adventure all at once,” the actor, during a press conference in March, shared that he prefers to keep their “special” bond private.

When the couple appeared on Alonzo’s vlog to take part in her lie detector test segment, Gumabao revealed that they were celebrating their first monthsary when he posted the sweet shout-out for Reyes on Instagram. The “UnTrue” actress, on the same vlog, claimed that Gumabao is “like a perfect boyfriend.”

Reyes was previously in a relationship with “Sa Muli” actor Ali Khatibi, whom she married in 2016. Their daughter Amarah celebrated her eighth birthday in February. EDV

