Pregnant woman in Mandaue nabbed for sneaking illegal drugs into prison

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – A pregnant woman was apprehended by personnel of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Mandaue City for trying to sneak illegal drugs into the facility while visiting her live-in partner on Thursday afternoon, July 13.

Lawyer Jonathan Baltar, Jail Superintendent of BJMP-Mandaue Male Dormitory on Friday, July 14, said that four sachets or about 3.9 grams of suspected shabu were confiscated from the suspect.

The 21-year-old pregnant woman who was three months on the family way, is a resident of Barangay Paknaan, said Baltar.

Baltar said the illegal drugs were hidden in a face towel brought by the suspect.

“Deliberate attempt kay gibutang sa towel nga puti sad pareha og color. Gitaro’ng niya og tahi sa labakara, permiro gibutang niya diri (shoulder) dayun gigunitan niya, unya iya ipahid (face) pero tungod sa deligence sa atoang researcher, nakita gyud,” said Baltar.

The drugs were sent to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for examination and were proven to be methamphetamine hydrochloride also known as shabu, he said.

The woman will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Act of 2002 while her live-in-partner or the Person Deprived of Liberty (PDL) will face administrative sanctions.

Her live-in partner was imprisoned two years ago also for being involved in illegal drugs.

Baltar said that this is the first time they caught and confiscated illegal drugs since the resumption of in-person visits late last year.

Because of the incident, Baltar said that they will strengthen the inspection of those who will visit the jail facility.

“I will advise the searcher ug atoang custodial officers nga pahugtan pa gyud (inspection) kay karun na-determine nga duna gyuy attempt nga pagpasulod og illegal drugs dinhi sa city jail, dili mi pwede magpa-kampante nga kay nadakpan to, wala na,” said Baltar. /rcg

