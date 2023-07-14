Comelec Cebu declares readiness for SK, Barangay polls

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec), Cebu Provincial office declared its readiness for the SK and Barangay elections on October 30.

Comelec-Cebu said that they are well-prepared because they followed the calendar of activities set by Comelec Central Office.

Comelec Cebu Provincial Spokesperson, Omar Sharif Mamalinta told CDN Digital that for the upcoming SK and Barangay elections, Cebu has a total of 2,149,883 registered voters per statistical data as of June 19, 2023.

Mamalinta added that they are currently checking the schools that will be used for the elections if they have fire extinguishers, stable electricity, and the entire setup of the voting precincts.

Mamalinta added said that there will be a voting simulation on August 19 in malls nationwide.

For Region 7, the simulation will be conducted at Robinsons Galleria on Gen. Maxilom Avenue corner Sergio Osmeña Road, and SM Consolacion in Consolacion town, northern Cebu.

The simulation is conducted to determine if the malls will be used as possible voting centers if the need arise on election day,

“The idea of having a mall voting is for us to be able to decongest the number of voters going to the voting centers,” he stated adding that an efficient, and accessible venue is vital in every election.

Forum and photo exhibit

Mamalinta also encourages the public, especially the candidates to join the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections forum and mini photo exhibit on August 5, at the Capitol Social Hall from 1 pm to 3 pm.

The event will tackle issues regarding the filing of Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for aspiring candidates, filing of statements of expenditures, contributions of a candidate, and other related matters regarding the election.

Commencement for the filing of COC will be from August 28, 2023, to September 2, 2023.

Moreover, the Comelec also conducted an abatement last June 19 which determines through the Automated Fingerprint and Identification System (AFIS) whether a voter has doubled his registration.

Once proven by the database that a voter has multiple registrations, he could be charged in court.

Mamalinta also disclosed that the Comelec has yet to decide whether there is a need to postpone the elections in Negros Oriental following the ambush of former Governor Roel Degamo and his successor Carlo Jorge “Guido” Reyes.

The Comelec Commission en banc will decide whether to postpone or proceed with the elections in the province. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Comelec affirms dismissal of DQ case vs Erwin Tulfo

Comelec Cebu City logs more than 700,000 registered voters for October 2023 SK and Barangay elections

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP