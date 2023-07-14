VisMin Tourism Congress and Travel Sale Opens in Cebu, Showcasing Hospitality and Manufacturing Excellence

Cebu is taking the spotlight as it launches the first installation of this year’s highly anticipated VisMin Tourism Congress and Travel Sale. The event kicked off on July 13, 2023, at the prestigious Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Let us come together and embrace the spirit of collaboration, allowing our shared enthusiasm to propel us for a brighter future. Through our conversations and connections, may this event have a potential to generate new ideas, form new partnerships, and ignite the passion for exploration. Alfred Reyes President, HRRACI.

Bringing together travel experts, industry professionals, and enthusiasts, this three-day event aims to promote sustainable tourism practices and showcase the rich culture and heritage of the Visayas and Mindanao. Organized by the Hotel, Resort & Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI), the expo serves as a platform for collaboration, education, and celebration of the diverse wonders of VisMin in the business and tourism sectors.

“Today we gather here in the spirit of camaraderie, collaboration to celebrate the biggest hospitality and manufacturing event from the different players in the Visayas and Mindanao, as a testament to our shared commitment for growth, innovation, and excellence,” emphasized Edwin Vincent Ortiz, Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Visitors can look forward to exclusive promos and deals from various exhibitors catering to diverse travel preferences. Whether it’s a dream beach getaway, an exhilarating mountain adventure, or an immersive cultural experience, this travel sale has something for everyone.

Hon. Gwendolyn F. Garcia, Cebu Provincial Governor, highlighted the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo program during the conference’s opening, emphasizing its role in promoting the region’s tourism plans. “Let me not add more words, but show you what the Province of Cebu has, in fact, done, is doing, and continues to do for the Cebuanos,” she proudly said.

The exhibitors, representing various sectors in the industry, showcased their event-exclusive deals, promos, and packages at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino ballroom. Together with the Tourism Congress and Travel Sale exhibitors from the Hotel and Foodservice Suppliers Show and the Printing, Packaging, and Plastic Show participated in the expo.

“As we navigate the post-pandemic landscape, these events become more significant. To all the participants, make the most of this event. Engage in insightful discussions, explore new partnerships, and immerse yourself in the realm of knowledge and expertise available,” encouraged Esperanza Melgar, Assistant Regional Director, DTI 7.

This event is not just a celebration of travel but also a platform for dialogue and learning. Attendees can expect engaging discussions, workshops, and presentations by industry experts who will share sustainable insights and best practices, further establishing VisMin as a premier destination for international and domestic tourists.

The VisMin Tourism Congress and Travel Sale promise an immersive experience that will inspire visitors to explore, discover, and make a positive impact as responsible travelers. The three-day event ends tomorrow, July 15, 2023, so make sure to attend the most prominent travel event in the VisMin region.

Walk-ins are welcome, or you can register for free access to the expo at vismintcts.vx-events.com and for the congress at vismintourismcongress.vx-events.com.

