Sabrina M braces for legal battle amid threats of Claudine Barretto’s camp over romance with Rico Yan

Sabrina M appeared to be in fighting form amid threats of Claudine Barretto’s camp to hale her into court over claims that she dated the late Rico Yan for two years.

The former sexy actress posted on Facebook a picture taken with members of the Knowledge Advocate of Volunteer Lawyers for Free Legal Assistance, led by Attys. Juman B. Paa, Ananias Birad Jr., and Patrio J Señeres Jr.

It wasn’t clear what kind of representation she sought from the lawyers.

“Thank you po… Knowledge Advocate of Volunteer Lawyers for Free Legal Assistance Atty Juman B. Paa, Atty Ananias Birad Jr and Atty Patrio J Señeres Jr. Sana marami pa kayong matulungan (I hope that you will continue helping more people),” she said in the caption of her post.

Born Maricaren Pallasigue, Sabrina M claimed during the mediacon for her new movie “Manang” that she was in a relationship with Yan for somewhat a long time after his breakup with Barretto, but that they chose to keep their romance in secret in order to protect both their careers.

Days after her revelation, Barretto’s close friend and lawyer Ferdinand “Ferdie” Topacio went on public saying that he’s determined to sue the sexy actress for “false claims” if she would not release a public apology.

“Parang pinapalabas niya si Rico Yan ay two-timer at si Claudine naman, kung alam daw ni Claudine iyon, ay parang napakababa naman ng moralidad ni Claudine na pumapayag siya na dalawa sila sa buhay ni Rico Yan. Hindi po ‘yan ang Claudine Barretto na kilala ko. Kalokohan po ‘yan,” he said during an interview with showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin.

(It’s as if she’s saying that Rico Yan was a two-timer and Claudine, if she really were knowledgeable of the relationship, was lacking moral sense by allowing herself to be one of the women in Rico’s life. That’s not the Claudine I know. That’s absurd.)

On the other hand, Barretto thanked Sabrina M’s friend Katrina Paula after denying the former sexy star’s claims that she dated the late actor.

The ongoing issue stemmed after the former sexy star previously claimed at a media conference that she was romantically involved with Yan for “several years,” saying they chose to keep their relationship between them private to protect their careers.

RELATED STORIES

Claudine Barretto planning to take legal action vs Sabrina M over claims she dated Rico Yan—Ogie Diaz

Claudine Barretto thanks Sabrina M’s friend for clearing Rico Yan’s name, ‘telling the truth’