Claudine Barretto planning to take legal action vs Sabrina M over claims she dated Rico Yan—Ogie Diaz

Claudine Barretto is planning to take legal action against Sabrina M for supposedly falsely claiming that she dated Rico Yan, as disclosed by Ogie Diaz who called the late actor his “anak-anakan.”

It can be recalled that Sabrina earlier said that she had a romantic relationship with Rico, further claiming that their romance blossomed when he was still fresh from his breakup with Barretto.

Diaz spoke about this in a vlog on his YouTube channel on Tuesday, July 11, detesting how the former sexy actress reputedly used the name of the late actor to promote her new film.

“Ito nag-iilusyon na naging jowa raw niya si Rico Yan—sumalangit nawa ang aking anak-anakan—for two years, sabi ni Sabrina M,” Diaz said. “Ang claim niya ay alam daw at aware si Claudine Barretto at si Bobby Yan (Rico’s brother) na naging syota siya ni Rico Yan for two years.”

(Sabrina M has an illusion that she dated Rico Yan—may the soul of the person I treated as my own child rest in peace—for two years. She claims that Claudine Barretto and Bobby Yan are aware that she was Rico Yan’s girlfriend for two years.)

“Hindi totoo po ‘yon,” Diaz stressed, disclosing that a friend of Sabrina had told her to stop spreading false claims. “Dahil ang totoo, naging gentleman si Rico Yan sa kanilang lahat, sa kanilang mga girls and that include Sabrina M.”

(It’s not true. The truth is Rico Yan was a gentleman to all girls including Sabrina M.)

Diaz also put into question why Sabrina only revealed her supposed relationship with Rico 21 years after his death.

“Nabi-bwisit si Claudine Barretto. Balak magdemanda ni Claudine Barretto dahil hindi raw totoo ‘yung sinasabi ni Sabrina M na aware si Claudine,” Diaz revealed.

(Claudine is annoyed. She is planning to take legal action because Sabrina M’s claim that Claudine is aware [of the supposed relationship] is not true.)

“Ang claim pa ni Sabrina M ay binigyan daw siya ng bulaklak ni Bobby Yan para ilagay do’n sa nitso bago isara,” he added. “Hindi rin naman daw totoo.” (Sabrina also claims that Bobby Yan gave her a flower to put into the tomb before it was buried. It is also not true.)

Diaz then addressed Sabrina and advised her not to resort to such stunt just for promotion, with the comedian noting that Rico’s family—including his sister Tina—belied the former sexy actress’ claims as well.

Rico and Barretto, who became a love team and eventually evolved into a real-life couple in the late 1990s, starred in the hit movies “Got 2 Believe” (2002), “Flames: The Movie” (1997) and “Dahil Mahal na Mahal Kita” (1998), among others.

Rico passed away in March 2002 at the age of 27, with cardiac arrest being cited as the cause of his death. /ra