Claudine Barretto thanks Sabrina M’s friend for clearing Rico Yan’s name, ‘telling the truth’

Claudine Barretto has nothing but gratitude for her newfound “sister” Katrina Paula, who disproved claims that her friend Sabrina M had a romantic relationship with late actor Rico Yan.

Katrina dismissed Sabrina’s dating claims through an interview with showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin for the latter’s show “Cristy Ferminute” on Wednesday, July 12.

“Magkaibigan kami ni [Sabrina] kaso parang nagkakaroon lang ng mga hindi pagkakaunawaan yung mga ibang sexy stars din. So, umiwas nanaman ako,” Katrina said. (Sabrina and I are friends but due to recent misunderstanding among other sexy stars, I distanced myself from them.)

“Walang relasyon na naganap sa kanila,” she then spoke of Sabrina and Yan. “Baka nagkatikiman sila pero ‘yung relasyon, hindi ko alam kung saan nanggaling.” ([Sabrina and Rico] did not have a relationship. They might have had engaged in a sexual activity, but I do not know where the dating claims came from.)

Katrina also disclosed that nothing happened between Sabrina and the late actor when they went on a trip to Clark together with actors Marvin Agustin and Dominic Ochoa.

“Wala e. Paano naman [may mangyayari] e nandoon kami? Sobrang bait po ni Rico Yan, sobrang marespeto siya,” Katrina stated. (Nothing happened between them. How would something happen when we were there? Rico Yan was so polite and respectful.)

“Si Sab, sobrang crush niya si Rico Yan noon pa. Then ayon nga, nagkaroon na isang pagkakataon na nagka-bonding kami,” she added. “Siguro nga nagkatikiman sila pero walang relasyon.”

(Sab had a crush on Rico back then, then we had a chance to bond with them. They might have had sex, but they were not in a relationship.)

Katrina then spoke about her recent meeting with Barretto, with the former admitting that she was a fan of the latter and Yan’s love team. Katrina narrated how the actress politely appealed to her to talk to Sabrina about the false claims she made.

“Sobrang bait ni Claudine. Nakiusap sa akin na, ‘Baka naman pwede mong sabihan ‘yung kaibigan mo na ‘wag niya na ako idamay, tsaka ‘wag na niya gamitin si Rico kasi matagal na siyang wala dito,’” Katrina quoted Barretto as saying.

(Claudine was so kind. She asked me, “Maybe you can talk to your friend and tell her to not involve me and use Rico’s name because he has been dead for a long time.)

“So dahil kaibigan ko naman itong si Sabrina, sinabi ko sa kanya na gano’n. [Kaso] parang dedma lang siya,” she continued, but clarified that Sabrina, who was arrested for possession and alleged peddling of illegal drugs in 2016, has already changed and is not “hallucinating.”

(As Sabrina’s friend, I told her about [Claudine’s message] to her, but she does not seem to care.)

When she was asked to give her message to Sabrina, Katrina said, “Sis, kung dito tayo masisira, wala akong magagawa. Basta ang sa akin, sinabi ko lang ‘yung totoo.” (Sis, if this will burn bridges between us, then I cannot do anything about it. What matters to me is that I declared the truth.)

Barretto’s ‘new friend, sister’

After Katrina’s interview aired, Barretto made an appreciation post for her and showed moments from their meeting through an Instagram post.

“I want to thank [Katrina Paula] for telling the TRUTH! Divine intervention ni God at Rico,” Barretto wrote. “I really found a new friend/sister.”

“Thank you so much in behalf ng RCYB forever. I’m happy that this is a start of a new friendship [and] sisterhood,” she continued. “Sobra-sobrang salamat (Thank you so much) for clearing the names of both Rico, [RYCB and Claudinians Forever].”

Barretto is reportedly planning to take legal action against Sabrina M for claiming that the former was knowledgeable of the latter’s supposed romantic relationship with Yan.

