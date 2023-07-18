Student from Cebu inspires netizens with his resourcefulness

CEBU CITY, Philippines– A student from Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu is inspiring a lot of netizens for his determination and creativity in the pursuit of success.

Allana Catubay, a teacher at Marigondon National High School, shared this touching entry of her student, Nick Anthony Reponte, on her Facebook page on Monday, July 17.

According to Catubay, she asked her students to report about a chapter of the famous novel of Dr. Jose Rizal, Noli Me Tangere.

Catubay said the section where Reponte belonged had to do the task she asked within a limited time because of some circumstances.

“All of my students were already assigned a particular chapter of the Noli Me Tangere. They were given options on how to deliver it in class, whichever was easy for them. They can present it either by Powerpoint or with the help of visual aid (manila paper, cartolina) for those who aren’t tech savvy,” she said.

“There were a little who were not able to report in his section because they got caught with the periodical since we used their classrooms for one week for visitors. So to be fair to the others, I didn’t allow for special projects. Those who weren’t able to report, I made them report either by screen recording or using visual aids from home and send the video online,” she added.

Faced with the challenge, Reponte thought of something that could help him finish on time. Reponte utilized a computer shop to record his report and then sent it via FB Messenger.

Catubay was moved by Reponte’s dedication and shared the story on social media to inspire and encourage other students to persevere in their studies.

Reponte, the second child in a family of four, demonstrated that with determination and resourcefulness, one can overcome challenges and succeed.

This story of a determined student from Cebu is a reminder that where there’s a will, there’s always a way.

