Julia Baguio: Hero nursing student might be commended by Lapu-Lapu City Council

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Julia Baguio, the hero nursing student who administered first aid to a man who collapsed due to heat stroke will be commended by the Lapu-Lapu City Council.

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon said she will pass a resolution during their next session commending the heroic act of the nursing student.

Baguio rushed to help a man who collapsed on the street due to a heat stroke in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City on April 28, 2023.

The nursing student provided the man first aid.

Cuizon said that Baguio can be considered a modern-day hero after she demonstrated compassion, alertness, and readiness to serve others, thereby saving the life of the man.

“When I read the news, kay nakakita ko sa Cebu Daily News, nakaingon ko nga uy nindot ni siya, himoon ni nato siya nga sample sa mga tawo nga motabang ba kay para nako, usa gyud siya ka modern day hero,” Cuizon said.

Cuizon added that Baguio embodies the qualities of an outstanding nurse.

She also expressed her well-wishes to Baguio in the furtherance of her studies and future career as a nurse.

Cuizon admitted that currently, she hasn’t communicated yet with Baguio, but the council will give her a copy of the resolution once Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan will already sign it.

The resolution, Cuizon said, will be presented to the city council on May 10.

“Mo-reach out pako ani niya kay kung ma-approve ang resolution we are planning to give it to her in person,” she added.

Cuizon might also suggest to the mayor to give a financial reward to Baguio for her heroic act. /rcg

