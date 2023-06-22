Mandaue student dies of lung disease months before graduation

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - CDN Digital | June 22,2023 - 10:28 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Mandaue student Abegael Inot finished Bachelor of Science in Business Administration major in Human Resources Development Management at the Mandaue City College.

But she died before her graduation.

According to Mandaue City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, Inot died of a lung disease.

Sanchez also said Inot worked as a call center agent at night and was OJT or on the job training in a post office at daytime.

Inot’s graduation was supposed to be on June 16, said Dr. Lilybeth Mayol, MCC administrator.

Mayol said that Inot died in March this year.

Her sister attended her graduation for Inot on June 16.

Mayol said that this was to fulfill Inot’s last wish — to have her sister attend the graduation if she would not make it.

