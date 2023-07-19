Family cries for justice for Reah Tocmo; police continue to pursue leads

CEBU CITY, Philippines – “Kung makakita man ka, kadungog unta ka, patyon (unta) ka (sa imong konsensya). Di ka patulgon sa imong konsensya. Di ka patulgon.”

Rochie Tocmo Poblacion did not mince words in addressing the perpetrators behind the gruesome killing of her younger sister, Reah Mae, whose corpse was stuffed inside a box found in Brgy. Tisa, Cebu City.

The Tocmos cried for justice and urged not only investigators to help them in this difficult time but also the suspects to surrender.

The family on Wednesday, July 19 arrived here to fetch Reah Mae’s remains which will then be transported to Misamis Oriental where the wake will be held.

In an interview with reporters, Rochie, the victim’s elder sister, called out for those responsible to come forward.

“Hinaot nga musurender ka. Makonsensya ka sa imong gibuhat kung asa man ka,” she said.

The Tocmo family also urged Reah Mae to give them signs that will lead them and the police to the suspects.

“Inday, tabangi mi day. Ikaw ray makatabang. Kung kinsay nagbuhat. Tagae mi ug sign…Alalaye mi. Maluoy ka,” said Rochie.

“Gusto namo ug hustisya kay dili makatarongan ang pagpatay. Dili makatarongan kay brutal kaayo,” she added.

Rochie was accompanied by her father, Romeo, in transporting Reah Mae’s remains back to their hometown in Misamis Oriental in Northern Mindanao.

Reah Mae Tocmo, 19, was found dead and stuffed inside a box near a private subdivision along Katipunan Extension, Brgy. Tisa, Cebu City last Monday, July 17.

Her body had been tied with aluminum wire and rubber.

Police believed she had been tortured, pointing to the bruises and chemical residue present on her face, which had been charred.

Leads

Police in Cebu City, meanwhile, continue to pursue leads in identifying the suspects as well as the motive behind the crime.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, director at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said he has directed their Investigation and Detective Manage Unit (IDMB) to check if the victim had visited hotels, motels, and inns both here and in Mandaue City.

Dalogdog, in a separate interview, said the white blanket that was wrapped in Reah Mae Tocmo’s dead body indicated it may have come from a motel or inn.

Investigators have also gathered more information about the victim from her friends and her landlady.

Police found out that Reah Mae Tocmo had been renting a space in a boarding house in Mandaue City.

They also obtained a closed-circuit television (CCTV) video that showed the victim, on July 15, boarding an orange-colored motorcycle around 20 to 30 meters away from her boarding house.

“Possible ang katong biktima gipatay to siya Sunday pa. Di ba na discover siya Monday… alas 7 pa sa buntag sa Monday nakit-an nato siya nga karton possible basin gilabay to siya og kadlawon,” Dalogdog explained.

Aside from collecting more details from friends, family members, and acquaintances, police are also searching for Reah Mae’s smartphone.

Investigators noticed that the victim’s smartphone had been missing, which may contain crucial information in helping them solve the case, said Dalogdog. /rcg

RELATED STORIES

Woman, 19, was possibly tortured before she was killed and stuffed in box – PRO-7 exec

Woman found dead inside box in Cebu was 19-year-old from Davao del Norte

New law imprisons heinous criminals on island or military base

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP