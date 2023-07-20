IN PHOTOS: Toledo City fire aftermath

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | July 20,2023 - 07:25 AM

CEBU, Philippines—A fire burned down a house of an elderly couple in Sitio Upper Grotto in Poblacion, Toledo City, Cebu on Wednesday afternoon, July 19, 2023.

The fire was reported at around 4:19 p.m. and was declared fire out at 4:30 p.m.

Estimated damage to the house of couple Santiago Bacalso, 87, and Felisa Bacalso, 86, was pegged at P10,000.

Fire officials are still investigating the incident.

Here are photos from the Bureau of Fire Protection in Toledo City of the aftermath of the fire.

