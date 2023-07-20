Hauling of waste materials in Tejero Creek to be completed Thursday: Guardo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City government and the DPWH-7 target to complete the excavation and hauling of waste materials along Tejero Creek on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo said this would be the immediate, short-term solution to the massive flooding situation in downtown Cebu City, pending the completion of the ongoing DPWH flood control projects in the different areas in the city.

DPWH has flood control projects in Tejero Creek, Bulacao, Tejero, T. Padilla, Day-as, and Lorega San-Miguel, among others.

Guardo, the council’s chairman on the Infrastructure Committee, said that since last week more than 20 truckloads of debris, trash, and waste materials were already excavated from the creek.

To recall, Guardo, last week, appealed to the public for patience as they found out that among the causes of the massive flooding incidents in the city was the ongoing flood control projects of DPWH.

Guardo said the waste materials around the ongoing Tejero Creek flood mitigation project had been used as temporary embankments, and before the ongoing transfer of the waste materials, the water can only pass through a small or 1/4 of the portion of the creek.

“Ongoing ato dredging [sa] Tejero Creek. Running lang ang water from Bonifacio cross drainage to Tejero Creek,” he told reporters.

“During heavy downpour ug taas ang level sa tubig along T.Padilla and Tejero Creek, duna gibutang flood gate ang DPWH na ma close siya aron dili mo backflow ang water coming from this creek to Bonifacio. Once mo subside na ang tubig sa creek, automatic lang ma open ang flood gate,” he added.

The Tejero Creek forms part of the Lahug River. Before flood control mitigation projects, water from the Tejero Creek backflows to Barangay Parian, and without dredging, this could worsen the flooding situation in Bonifacio-Sikatuna alley when it rains.

Aside from the dredging on Tejero Creek, Guardo said they will also continue with the dredging works at the back portion of T. Padilla Public Market.

As of now, only P1.5 billion of the P8 billion drainage master plan of the national government has been funded and implemented in Cebu City. The issue on the road right-of-way in some areas is one of the causes of the delay. /rcg

