4 injured in motorcycle-tricycle accident in Sibonga

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Four passengers of a tricycle, which included two minors, got injured in a vehicular accident along the highway in Sibonga town, southern Cebu last Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Police in Sibonga confirmed that a road accident involving a tricycle and motorcycle occurred along N. Bacalso Avenue in Brgy. Candaguit around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Based on findings from investigators, the motorcycle, both vehicles were driving in the same lane and heading to Brgy. Poblacion.

The motorcycle, driven by a certain Jeffrey Zamora Recopilacion, tried to overtake an automobile.

However, his maneuver failed, leading him to crash the vehicle into the rear of a nearby tricycle, which was driven by Chebong Cañada Barawidan.

The impact caused Barawidan’s tricycle to hit a concrete post, injuring him and his four passengers, two of whom happened to be minors.

They were identified as Renelyn Bayno, 20, Christian Lazarte Joreso, 16, Rica Jay Joreso, 16, and Ferrari Ylaya, 19.

Recopilacion also got injured in the collision.

Expired registration

Fortunately, all five injured did not sustain life-threatening wounds and were discharged from the hospital a few hours after the accident.

Police eventually found out that both drivers of the motorcycle and tricycle failed to present their driver’s licenses. Their vehicles’ registrations have already expired too, they added.

Both Recopilacion and Barawidan will be facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple physical injuries and damage to properties.

Sibonga is a third-class municipality located approximately 51 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES:

1 dead, 1 injured in dawn road collision in Mandaue

Danao tragedy: Family involved in fatal road collision may have been in Cebu for a vacation

5 dead, 5 others hurt in road crash in Palawan

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP