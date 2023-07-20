Comelec-7 ready to hold 2 elections in 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines -The Central Visays office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec-7) is prepared for the conduct of two elections in 2025.

However, Attorney Lionel Marco Castillano, the Comelec-7 director, said that they should be given a bigger allocation for the purpose.

Castillano said that if he were to decide, he also wanted an automated Barangay and Sangguniang Kabantaan Elections (BSKE) held on the first Monday of December 2025 just like the local and national elections scheduled on May 2025.

In the absence of enough allocation, the BSKE will have to be done manually again, something that would require more time to prepare, he said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) recognized the necessity to proceed with the BSKE scheduled on the last Monday of October this year. However, the high court said that the succeeding BSK elections shall already be held on the first Monday of December 2025 and every three years thereafter, pursuant to Republic Act 11462.

This means that two elections will be held in 2025, the national and local elections in May and the BSKE in December.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said that the Comelec en banc decided to file a motion for reconsideration (MR) to move the 2025 BSKE to 2026.

If the next election is scheduled in 2025, Garcia said barangay and SK officials would only stay for two years in their respective offices. Just like the local officials, they should be allowed to serve three years in office, he added.

Castillano, for his part, said they will wait for the ruling of the SC on the matter. And while they wait, Comelec-7 will continue with its preparations for the BSKE in October.

He said that they are now preparing for the filing of Certificates of Candidacies (COCs) scheduled from August 28 to September 2. Also, they are now finalizing the number of ballots and ballot boxes that are needed for the BSKE.

Passion to serve

Samantha Therez Labagala, the SK chairperson of Barangay Tangke in Talisay City, said that the length of time that an elected official should stay in office was unimportant.

What was more important, she said, was the dedication and passion to serve. It would also matter a lot if you have the support of the other elected officials, she added.

“If you are with the right people and you have the heart to serve, it wouldn’t matter how long you are in the position,” Labagala said.

Dayve Ostulano Ylaya, SK Councilor of Barangay Pasil in Cebu City, shared Labagala’s sentiments.

“Kanang two years sa tinud-anay lang, mubo nalang kaayo nga panahon apan dili na siya babag sa paghatag sa serbisyo para sa mga katawhan,” Ylaya said.

(Two years, honestly, is a very short period, however, it should not be a hindrance in giving service to the people.)

Ylaya also urge the voters to select the right candidates so that their two years in office will not be wasted. | CTU Intern Angeline Bregondo

