Comelec reminds politicians on guidelines in posting election materials as brgy, SK polls draw near

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three months before the scheduled campaign period for the October 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), the Cebu City Prevention Restoration Order Beautification Enhancement (PROBE) team has reminded politicians to follow existing guidelines in posting election materials.

Retired F/Brig. Gen. Aderson Comar, head of the City’s Task Force Ratsada and OIC of PROBE, said they would not hesitate to remove posters and other election materials if these would not be posted in designated areas.

Comelec : Where not to post

“Adunay order ang Comelec nga dili bisan asa lang ka mubutang sa mga posters ug mga tarpaulin. Naay designated areas, pero mao lagi kaning mga gipangsugo, wa man gud na kabasa og unsay mga orders gikan sa Comelec, so bisan asa nalang sila butang. So, kung imo syang tan awon usa na sya nga makahatag og hugaw sa atong syudad,” he said.

(There is an order from Comelec that you cannot just place any posters and tarpaulins anywhere. There are designated areas, but the people that they ordered to put these materials had not read the orders from Comelec, so they just place them anywhere. So, if you look at it that is one of the things that can dirty our city.)

He emphasized that electric posts, telco posts, parks, and playgrounds in the city are off-limits to any political posters and materials.

Posters still not removed

“Gani, naa pa gani mga poster nga until now amo pang gipang kuan kay gahi pa tangtangon. Niadtong 2022 nga eleksyon until now naa pa. Ang uban wa pa jud matangtang. Ang uban lami pa pagkaplastar,” he said.

(There are even posters until now that are still there because they are very difficult to take down. That is from the 2022 elections until now. Others have not yet been removed. Others are still really pasted there.)

Filing of COC

“Siguro, og naay mga private individuals nga mga buildings, basta musugot ang tagtungod, bahala sila,” he added.

(Perhaps, if there are private individuals who would agree to have those posters taken down, that will be up to them.)

The filing of Certificate of Candidacy for October 2023 BSKE is set on August 28 until September 2. Any form of campaigning between September 3 and October 18 is not allowed.

The Commission on Elections sets October 19 to October 28 for the campaign period.

