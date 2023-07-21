Help for displaced MEPZ workers: Lapu-Lapu to hold job fairs

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Lapu-Lapu City Government, through the Public Employment Service Office (PESO), is set to conduct job fairs in three barangays in the city to help the 4,000 displaced workers of the Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) find a new job.

This was confirmed by Kim Francisco, head of PESO Lapu-Lapu City.

The job fairs will be held in Barangay Punta Engaño on August 18, Barangay Maribago on August 30, and Barangay Agus on September 8.

“We are already coordinating with our partner employers [that will be] conducting a job fair,” Francisco said.

Aside from job fairs, Francisco said that the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) also coordinated with the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) in giving financial assistance to these workers through the agency’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

PESO is also coordinating with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in conducting livelihood training for these workers.

“We also facilitated kining sa TESDA. So far sa TESDA, na-istorya nato si provincial director Floro Ringca. Matod pa niya, nga naa silay available nga 150 kabuok contact center NCII nga scholarship program,” he said.

At the same time, TESDA will also offer 55 slots for “hilot” or wellness massage.

Earlier, Department of Labor and Employment Central Visayas (DOLE-7) regional director Lilia Estillore said that the agency will provide livelihood assistance for these displaced workers, wherein each beneficiary may receive P10,000 to P30,000 livelihood grant.

Beneficiaries of the livelihood assistance would just need to submit a business proposal to the agency.

