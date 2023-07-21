TD Egay may become a super typhoon by Monday – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression (TD) Egay, which is located east of Southeastern Luzon, may intensify into a Super Typhoon by Monday, July 24, 2023.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Friday that the center of Egay was last seen 900 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon.

It has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Presently, it is slowly moving north-northwestward.

Pagasa weather specialist Ana Clauren-Jorda, in a public forecast, said Egay may intensify into a Tropical Storm within 12 hours.

Throughout its duration within the Philippine boundary, it may continue to strengthen and steadily intensify and reach Super Typhoon category by Monday, July 24.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is set to deliver his second State of the Nation Address on this day.

The latest forecast track for Egay shows that it will remain offshore over the waters east of Luzon, but Pagasa said a landfall scenario over the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan and Batanes is not ruled out.

Beginning Sunday, July 23, Egay will trigger heavy downpour and cause at least 50 to 100 millimeters of rainfall in Catanduanes and Northern Samar.

“In areas that will not be directly affected by Egay, monsoon rains from the enhanced southwest monsoon are possible over the western sections of Mimaropa and Visayas on Sunday.

On Monday and Tuesday, monsoon rains are likely over the western sections of Southern Luzon and Western Visayas,” Pagasa added.

Pagasa has yet to hoist wind signals due to Egay, but Clauren-Jorda said these may be raised in Bicol region and Eastern Visayas as early as Saturday, July 22 or Sunday, July 23.

Egay is the fifth tropical cyclone to hit the country in 2023 and the second in July.

