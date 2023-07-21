Dalogdog, Hu make weigh, ready for Kumong Bol-anon 11

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Asia Pacific flyweight title showdown between Boholano Angilou Dalogdog and Chinese Long Yi Hu is officially on.

Both boxers made the contracted weight for their 10-rounder regional title showdown during the official weigh-in on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable in Tagbilaran City.

Dalogdog and Hu will square off for the regional title in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 11” on Saturday, July 22, at the PMI Taloto gym in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Dalogdog weighed in at 110.5 pounds, while Hu tipped the scales at 112lbs.

Hu will be Dalogdog’s first foreign opponent in his budding boxing career. The 26-year-old Dalogdog of Tagbilaran City, Bohol remains unbeaten in seven fights with two knockouts.

Meanwhile, Hu is one of the boxers from the Jianzhi Boxing Gym in Shenzhen, China, under trainer Robin Wong.

Wong has been sending his boxers in the Philippines this year to pit them against Filipino prospects.

It can be recalled that one of Wong’s boxers, DianXing Zhu, scored a stunning 10th round technical knockout victory against Dalogdog’s stablemate, Shane Gentallan, last May in Guindulman, Bohol and won the WBC Asian Silver light flyweight title.

After that, Wong returned to the Philippines and brought WeiWei Liu.

Liu fought, but came up short, against Money Punch Fight Promotions’ Elmo Traya for the WBF Australasian super lightweight title via a very close split decision last June in Consolacion town in northern Cebu.

This time, Dalogdog will test his mettle against Hu, who is also the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Chinese flyweight champion, with a 6-1 (win-loss) record and two knockouts.

The rest of the fight card features a women’s bout between Althea Shine Porres of Cagayan de Oro versus Charimae Salvador of Bukidnon for six rounds.

Also featured are Sugarey Leonard Pores versus Jovenson Taguic, and Richard Bado versus Enecito Jagopar.

RELATED STORIES

Kumong Bol-anon 11: Dalogdog to fight Chinese boxer for WBF Asia Pacific flyweight belt

Kumong Bol-anon X : Azarcon mentally, physically ready for fight against Amparo

Kumong Bol-anon 9: Seven PMI Bohol boxers beat foes

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP