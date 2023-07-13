Kumong Bol-anon 11: Dalogdog to fight Chinese boxer for WBF Asia Pacific flyweight belt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The main event of Kumong Bol-Anon 11 will feature PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Angilou “Pinoy Ali” Dalogdog against Longyu Hu of China on July 22, 2023, at the PMI Taloto gym in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The 26-year-old Dalogdog, a hometown boxer of Tagbilaran City, will square off with Hu for the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Asia Pacific flyweight title for 10 rounds.

READ: Mexico’s Luis Nery takes an easy win vs Froilan Saludar

Dalogdog’s 1st foreign foe

Dalogdog, who is unbeaten in seven fights with two knockouts will test his mettle against an equally skilled Hu.

Hu from Chengdu, China has six wins with one defeat and two knockouts. He is also the current World Boxing Organization (WBO) Chinese flyweight champion.

This will be Dalogdog’s first foreign opponent in his relatively young and promising career, so is Hu who fights outside China for the first time.

READ: Bohol’s Shane “Sugar” Gentallan to face China’s DianXing Zhu in Kumong Bol-Anon 10

Gentallan fails

PMI Bohol Boxing Stable isn’t new in pitting their boxers with Chinese opponents. It can be recalled that PMI’s rising prospect Shane Gentallan fought but fell short against the visiting Chinese opponent, DianXing Zhu.

Gentallan lost via a 10th-round technical knockout in Guindulman, Bohol against Zhu for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian silver light flyweight title.

READ: Suganob’s camp ‘shocked’ with scoring of bout vs Nontshinga

Dalogdog out to avenge Gentallan loss

Still, Dalogdog and Hu’s bout will be completely a different scenario, with the former hungry to avenge his stablemate’s loss against a common foe.

In the co-main event, Dalogdog’s stablemate Gerwin Asilo will fight Manila’s Boy Dondee Pumar for eight rounds.

Villamor Boxing Gym’s Reymart Tagacanao will square off against former world title challenger Vergilio Silvano also for eight rounds in the undercard.

READ: Boholano Suganob loses to Nontshinga

Women’s boxing

The fight card also features a rare women’s bout between Althea Shine Porres of Cagayan de Oro versus Charimae Salvador of Bukidnon in a six-rounder bout under the 108lbs division.

The rest of the bouts in the July 22 fight card are Sugarey Leonard Pores versus Jovenson Taguic, and Richard Bado versus Enecito Jagopar.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP