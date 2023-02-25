Kumong Bol-anon 9: Seven PMI Bohol boxers beat foes

CALAPE, BOHOL — PMI Bohol Boxing Stable grabbed seven wins in the undercard of the “Kumong Bol-Anon 9: A Tribute to Maestro” slugfest at the Calape Sports and Cultural Complex in Calape town, Bohol on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Leading PMI’s charge was former World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Asia Pacific minimumweight champion Jake “El Bambino” Amparo who weathered a first round knock down to earn a unanimous decision victory against Charlie Malupanguie after eight rounds.

All three judges at ring side scored 77-74 in favor of Amparo who improved his record to 12 wins with 2 knockouts, 4 losses, and 1 draw, while Malupanguie dropped to a 9-8-4 (win-loss-draw) with 6 knockouts.

Joining Amparo on the winning side was Pablito Balidio (7-3-3, 2KOs) who scored a third round technical knockout against Loyder Loyd Borbon (6-14-3,6KOs).

Also, Reymart Tagacanao (4-0,4KOs) of Carcar City who fights under PMI and Villamor Boxing Gym scored a first round TKO against Isagani Saludar (3-3,2KOs) of Zamboanga del Norte.

Lito Dante (20-11-4, 12KOs) earned a fourth round TKO victory versus Mike Kinaadman (8-19-2, 6KOS) after the latter refused to continue fighting before the fifth round started.

Jay-R Raquinil (14-2-1, 11KOs) beats Arnold Garde (10-14-5,4KOs) via a first round TKO with the latter floored three times in their short lived showdown.

Completing PMI’s dominant run in the Kumong Bol-Anon 9 were Jerwin Asilo (4-0,1KO) and Angilou Dalogdog who defeated Jeffrey Aguilar (2-1,2KOs) and Anthony Gilbuela (5-3-2, 1KO) respectively, both by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s Reycar Auxilio (5-2, 4KOs) defeated Jay-Ar Aliasot (6-7,5KOs) of Ormoc City by second round TKO.

PMI Bohol Boxing Stable could’ve swept the entire undercard if not for Jhunriel Castino (13-2, 4KOs) who narrowly lost to Jess Rhey Waminal (15-8-18KOs) by majority decision. Two judges scored the eight-rounder bout 75-77, while one judge had it 76-all.

The WBO Oriental Youth minimumweight title showdown between Shane Gentallan of PMI and Indonesian Faisol Akbar is currently happening as of this writing.

The main event, the IBF world light flyweight title eliminator between PMI’s Regie SUganob and Omega Boxing Gym’s Mark Vicelles will happen later.

/dbs

