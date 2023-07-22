Hontiveros optimistic that Cebu City will be chosen to host Palarong Pambansa 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor and “Cebuano Hot Shot” Dondon Hontiveros has expressed his optimism that the city will win in its bid to host next year’s Palarong Pambansa.

Hontiveros, a well-known sportsman, was part of the city’s delegation that visited the Department of Education (DepEd) Central office in Manila earlier this month to make a final presentation of its bid. He was with Mayor Michael Rama and local DepEd officials.

According to Hontiveros, Cebu City’s hosting of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 is expected to be a transformative experience for the country’s promising athletes.

“Cebu 2024 is more than just a sporting event,” Hontiveros said quoting an earlier statement of Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman John Pages.

“It’s an opportunity to shine a spotlight on our athletes, our shining stars, and to place them at the heart of this spectacle,” he added.

In an earlier interview, Hontiveros said that Cebu’s economy would also greatly benefit in the event that Cebu City is selected to host the biggest amateur multi-sporting meet in the country next year.

Over 15,000 athletes coming from different parts of the Philippines will converge here for a week to compete in more than a dozen sports event.

As part of its preparations for the Palarong Pambansa 2024, the Cebu City government has allocated P59 million for the renovation of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) which was built in 1994 when the city also hosted the Palarong Pambansa.

Coincidentally, 2024 will already be the 30th anniversary of the city’s second hosting of the national meet.

As part of the “Cebu 2024 experience”, the Cebu City government will provide all athletes, who will be competing in Palarong Pambansa 2024, complimentary access to local museums at night.

This was conceptualized as part of DepEd’s “Batang Makabansa,” which aims to foster cultural awareness and national pride, aside from sports excellence.

“This is not just about winning games,” Hontiveros said.

“It’s about nurturing well-rounded individuals who are as knowledgeable about their heritage as they are skilled in their respective sports. This is our pledge for Cebu 2024: to put our learners and athletes at the core of everything we do,” he added.

The winning bidder that will host next year’s Palarong Pambansa will be announced during the closing ceremonies of this year’s meet in Marikina City.

But this early, Cebu City has already started to display its poise of redefining the athletic experience with its holistic approach in hosting Palarong Pambansa 2024.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City is ready to host Palarong Pambansa 2024

Cebu City showcases Palarong Pambansa hosting capability with pre-qualifying meet

Cebu City’s bid to host Palaro on the right track

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP