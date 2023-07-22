Youth-oriented basketball tourney to be held in Ormoc City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A brand new youth-oriented basketball league, the Ka-DAYO x CSAS Gametime Developmental Basketball Tournament will unfold in Ormoc City this August 8 to 14, 2023.

The upcoming tournament is organized by the Cebu-based CSAS Uniform Solutions of sportsman Ian Callet, Ormoc-based Ka-Dayo of Juvinille Parmis, and well-known basketball organizer Van Halen Parmis.

According to Parmis, one of their main objectives in organizing the tournament is to provide an avenue for youngsters to display their potential in basketball.

“One of our main objectives is to promote the sports to the young generations and expose their game through our social media flatform Ka-DAYO Facebook and that potential players will be easily scouted for big schools,” Parmis told CDN Digital.

“This is a three-way partnership formed with coach Van Halen Parmis, Ian Callet of CSAS, and yours truly Ka-DAYO due to having the same passion in helping the grassroots program evolve.”

Parmis added that after announcing their league on social media, they were overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of local basketball teams and players who want to join.

Currently, they’re able to draw eight teams and more are signing up as of writing. They are targeting 32 teams in four categories: 10-under, 12-under, 14-under, and 16-under.

The champion team in each division will pocket P10,000 plus a championship trophy.

The tournament will adopt a single-round robin format with two brackets in each age category. The top two teams will then vie in a crossover sudden-death match where the winners will play in the finals.

Grassroots basketball is making a huge comeback in the provinces after the lull brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Why kids shouldn’t play zone in basketball

League aimed at developing grassroots basketball in Cebu kicks off on July 30

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP