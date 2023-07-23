Filipinas ‘hungrier’ to get real taste of first goal in Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand—Sarina Bolden and the Filipinas are hungrier as ever to make landmark feats in the next two games of the Fifa Women’s World Cup after the moments, or near-moments they experienced in its debut match against Switzerland.

“That little taste of what it might feel like when we do score our first goal make it even more hungrier [for us] to get it,” Bolden said following Sunday’s training session at Olympic Park here, referring to the offside call that negated a spectacular goal by fellow striker Katrina Guillou in the first 15 minutes of the maiden appearance held in Dunedin.

There were massive celebrations on the Filipinas touchline after Guillou hit the back of the net for a dream start that was not to be seconds later.

The offside flag was up and replays were clear that Guillou was ahead of the defenders before the pass, prompting for the euphoria to be cut short.

“Just jubilation, just ecstatic, so happy,” Bolden said of the moment. “But it was short-lived.”

The Filipinas eventually lost 2-0 after a performance that was still commendable despite what the scoreline said.

But the team has opted to keep positive despite it, and Bolden hopes that they can celebrate something that would count in Tuesday’s meeting with co-host New Zealand in Wellington.

“We felt it for a little bit, so we wanna be able to hold onto it, cherish it for a long time,” said Bolden. “Hopefully we can get that against New Zealand.”

