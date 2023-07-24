Moalboal bolsters sports grassroots program

CEBU CITY, Philippines—True to its intent in establishing a solid grassroots program in sports, the Municipality of Moalboal in Cebu recently conducted a series of sports seminars in town.

These seminars were part of the inaugural Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Summer Academic and Athletic Enhancement program, which was recently launched in July.

Over 70 teachers from various public and private schools of Moalboal took part in the two-day sports capability building seminar concluded last weekend.

The seminar was conducted by Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) athletic director Jon Ynot and Department of Education Cebu City sports coordinator Francis Ramirez.

Ynot has been with the Ateneo sports program for over a decade and took over as the school’s athletic director after the late Rico Navarro. He led the workshop intended to help teachers create their own sports programs, identify challenges and find solutions.

Interactive discussion

During the seminar, Ynot also encouraged the coaches to think outside the box.

“The seminar was more of an interactive discussion; a guide for the teachers on how to plan, what to do and how to do it. There is no perfect formula on coaching and winning, but what I think is the most important thing is the mindset and the attitude of how one coaches. The purpose and the commitment to coaching is what I think is the X factor that makes one a good or even, better coach,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ramirez who is also the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) football tournament manager, briefed the participants on the changes of the DepEd’s Palarong Pambansa structure and also gave pointers on which sport offers more individual medals.

Also conducting their own seminar was University of Cebu and SHS-AdC coach Sai Bacalso and Reynaldo Canete of the Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas.

