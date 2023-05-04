UV Green Lancers top Moalboal cagefest

The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers showed why they are still the best collegiate team in Cebu as they ruled the 1st Mayor Inocentes G. Cabaron basketball tournament in Moalboal town, Cebu on Wednesday night, May 3, 2023.

The Green Lancers defeated the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) in Game 2, 90-77, at the Moalboal Covered Court, completed a sweep of the Panthers in their best-of-three series.

They bagged P200,000 cash for the title.

“The team played it well from start to finish, and reacted quickly on actual game adjustment on offense and defense, and that’s the big factor in capturing this championship,” said UV head coach Gary Cortes.

Froilan Maglasang, Kenneth Brillo, and Kent Salarda had 15 each for UV, while Jim Paul Amistoso added 10.

Winston Bingil had a game-high 21 for USPF.

With the Moalboal title in the bag, the Lancers will now focus on the Private Schools Athletic Association regional meet on Saturday.

The University of Cebu bagged the third place trophy worth P100,000, while the University of San Jose-Recoletos got P20,000 consolation.

After the basketball tournament, Moalboal will stage a chess seminar and tournament on May 5 to 7, an arnis event on May 9, dayon-dayon volleyball on May 13 and a Mobile Legends tournament on May 13.

