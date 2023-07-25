Egay now a super typhoon – Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines — Egay has developed into the super typhoon category on Tuesday morning with four areas now under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3, state meteorologists said.
The super typhoon is located 310 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 230 kph, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its latest update.
“Egay is nearing its peak intensity,” Pagasa also said.
These areas are under TCWS No. 3, where winds greater than 89 kilometers per hour (kph) to up to 117 kph could expected in at least 18 hours:
- Babuyan Islands
- The northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan
- The northeastern portion of Isabela
- The northern portion of Apayao
RELATED STORY:
Three areas under Signal No. 3 as Egay nears super typhoon category
Egay’s presence to bring moderate to strong winds to Central Visayas
LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Egay
Egay won’t directly affect Central Visayas, but it will make habagat stronger — Pagasa
JMS
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.