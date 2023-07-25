Egay now a super typhoon -- Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Egay has developed into the super typhoon category on Tuesday morning with four areas now under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3, state meteorologists said.

The super typhoon is located 310 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 230 kph, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its latest update.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP