Egay now a super typhoon – Pagasa

By: John Eric Mendoza - Reporter / @JEMendozaINQ - Inquirer.net | July 25,2023 - 09:02 AM
Four areas are now under Wind Signal No. 3 with color orange as an indicator. (Photo from Pagasa)

MANILA, Philippines — Egay has developed into the super typhoon category on Tuesday morning with four areas now under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3, state meteorologists said.

The super typhoon is located  310 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 230 kph, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its latest update.

“Egay is nearing its peak intensity,” Pagasa also said.

These areas are under TCWS No. 3, where winds greater than 89 kilometers per hour (kph) to up to 117 kph could expected in at least 18 hours:

  • Babuyan Islands
  • The northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan
  • The northeastern portion of Isabela
  • The northern portion of Apayao

JMS
TAGS: Egay, Pagasa, super typhoon
