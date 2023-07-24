Egay’s presence to bring moderate to strong winds to Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Aside from cloudy skies, strong winds will prevail in Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas as Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) enhances the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, affecting the region.

Moderate to strong winds will be expected in Cebu and Central Visayas until Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Administration Services in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said on Monday, July 24.

“Tungod kini sa na-enhanced (nga habagat) ug tungod sad ni Bagyong Egay,” said Jhomar Eclarino, weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan.

Meanwhile, the weather state bureau’s latest tracking showed that Central Visayas will remain out of the typhoon’s path.

Typhoon Egay, as of 4 a.m. Monday, was last seen 565 kilometers East of Baler, Aurora. It now has maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometer per hour (kph) near the center, gustiness of up to 170 kph, and a central pressure of 965 hPa as it moves westward at 15 kph. It is moving in a westward direction at a speed of 15kph.

It has undergone rapid intensification as it moves over the Philippine Sea.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 1 was raised in parts of seven provinces in Luzon and the Visayas Sunday afternoon, Pagasa reported. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

RELATED STORIES

LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Egay

Egay won’t directly affect Central Visayas, but it will make habagat stronger — Pagasa

Sea travel suspended in some Bicol areas due to Egay

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP