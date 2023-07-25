Fuel prices in 6 gas stations in Cebu City as of July 25: Gasoline, diesel up

Gasoline prices up by P1.35 per liter while diesel prices increase by 45 centavos per liter

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorists can expect another round of increase in fuel prices starting Tuesday, July 25, 2023 after local oil companies announced the increase in the prices in separate advisories.

The price of gasoline is up by P1.35 per liter, kerosene is up by 35 centavos, and diesel is up by 45 centavos.

Last week, the price of gasoline climbed by P1.90 per liter while diesel increased by P2.10 per liter.

Meanwhile, the price of kerosene increased by P1.80 per liter.

The following are fuel prices in some gas stations in Cebu City on July 25:

Shell Gas Station (Jones Avenue corner Uytengsu St., Cebu City)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P67.71

V-Power Gasoline – P68.95

Fuel Save Diesel – P59.81

V-Power Diesel – P67.26

Shell Mobility Midtown Mango

Fuel Save Diesel – P59.07

V-Power Diesel – P67.26

Fuel Save Gasoline – P66.75

V-Power Gasoline – P69.27

V-Power Racing – P71.27

Caltex Gas Station (Juana Osmeña Street)

Diesel – P58.97

Power Diesel – P62.94

Silver – P66.13

Platinum – P67.64

Petron Gas Station (Dionisio Jakosalem Street)

Diesel MAX – P65.45

XTRA Advance – P62.15

XCS – P63.05

Gaas – P68.42

Caltex Gas Station (M.J. Cuenco Street)

Diesel – P59.09

Power Diesel – P60.59

Silver – P64.10

Platinum – P65

Petron Gas Station (Natalio B. Bacalso Avenue)

Diesel MAX – P55.46

XTRA Advance – P62.15

XCS – P63.15

Gaas – P69.32

