Fuel prices in 6 gas stations in Cebu City as of July 18: Gasoline, diesel up by P1.80 to P2.10 per liter

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorists can expect an increase in fuel prices starting Tuesday, July 18, 2023 after the local oil companies announced the price increase in separate advisories.

The price of gasoline is up by P1.90 per liter, kerosene is up by P1.80 per liter, and diesel is up by P2.10 per liter.

Last week, diesel and kerosene had an increase by 75 centavos per liter. Subsequently, this is the second week that the price of diesel climbed up.

Meanwhile, last week, the gasoline had a slight rollback by 20 centavos per liter.

The following are fuel prices in some gas stations in Cebu City on July 18:

Shell Gas Station (Jones Avenue corner Uytengsu St., Cebu City)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P65.75

V-Power Gasoline – P67.60

Fuel Save Diesel – P59.36

V-Power Diesel – P66.81

Shell Mobility Midtown Mango

Fuel Save Diesel – P58.62

V-Power Diesel – P66.81

Fuel Save Gasoline – P65.40

V-Power Gasoline – P67.92

V-Power Racing – P69.92

Caltex Gas Station (Juana Osmeña Street)

Diesel – P58.52

Power Diesel – P62.49

Silver – P64.78

Platinum – P66.29

Petron Gas Station (Dionisio Jakosalem Street)

Diesel MAX – P55

XTRA Advance – P60.80

XCS – P61.70

Gaas – P68.07

Caltex Gas Station (M.J. Cuenco Street)

Diesel – P57.54

Power Diesel – P59.04

Silver – P60.85

Platinum – P61.75

Petron Gas Station (Natalio B. Bacalso Avenue)

Diesel MAX – P55.01

XTRA Advance – P60.80

XCS – P61.80

Gaas – P67.97

