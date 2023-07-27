‘Egay’ weakens over Luzon strait

TYPHOON EGAY, on Thursday morning, July 27, 2023, continued to weaken over the Luzon Strait west of Batanes, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

Based on its latest bulletin, Pagasa said the eye of Typhoon Egay was estimated to be 195 kiolmeters west of Basco, Batanes.

It brings maximum sustained winds of 150 km/hour near the center, gustiness of up to 185 km/h, and central pressure of 955 hPa. It is moving northwestward at 15 km/h.

READ MORE: Pagasa: Improved weather for Metro Cebu as Egay expected to exit PAR on Thursday

Egay is forecast to track northwestward or north northwestward over the Luzon Strait, the sea southwest of Taiwan, and the Taiwan Strait throughout the forecast period while gradually accelerating.

The typhoon may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday morning or afternoon.

It is also forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Fujian, China tomorrow morning.

TROPICAL CYCLONE WIND SIGNALS (TCWS) IN EFFECT

TCWS No.2

Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ilocos Norte, and the northern and central portion of Ilocos Sur (Magsingal, San Esteban, Banayoyo, Burgos, City of Candon, Santiago, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Lidlidda, Nagbukel, Sinait, San Ildefonso, Galimuyod, City of Vigan, San Emilio, Cabugao, Caoayan, San Juan, Santa, Bantay, Santo Domingo, Santa Maria, Narvacan)

TCWS No.1

Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the rest of Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, and the northern portion of Zambales (Botolan, Iba, Candelaria, Cabangan, Palauig, Santa Cruz, Masinloc)

Pagasa, meanwhile, also reminded the public that the enhanced Southwest Monsoon will continue to bring gusty conditions over the following areas not under any Wind Signal, especially in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds:

• Today: Luzon and Western Visayas

• Tomorrow: Batanes, Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, the southern portion of Quezon, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas

• Saturday: Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Romblon, the northwestern portion of Antique, and Kalayaan Islands.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP