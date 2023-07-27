CCPO on full alert status for APEC Advisory Council Meeting

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Policemen in Cebu City are on full alert status as they secure participants of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Advisory Council (ABAC) who are here for meetings scheduled from July 27 to 29, 2023.

As part of their security preparations, Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said he gave instructions for the different police stations to conduct random checkpoints within their jurisdictions to deter crimes.

“Then naa pa pud tay twenty-four hours nga checkpoint nga atong pagkabuhaton didto sa mga identified areas nato sa border control. So lahat ng mga papasok dito sa Cebu City, kailangan macheck yung mga vehicles and other, mga motorcycles,” he said.

According to Dalogdog, they have established a multi-agency coordinating center in the resort casino, the venue of the international event that is being attended by 150 delegates and guests coming from around the world.

Meanwhile, Dalogdog said that more than 100 policemen will be also deployed to secure the visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, July 28.

The president is guest of honor at the inauguration of the National Museum – Central Visayas Regional Museum (NM Cebu) at the old Aduana building in the port area.

“Naa lang sila sa peremeter ang uban kay naa man gyoy gina-prepare nato nga katong CDM (Civil Disturbance Management). Pero di sila visible. Naa pud tay mga SWAT Team nga na-deploy didto. Pero as per guidance by the organizers, kailangan lowkey lang so dili kinahanglan nga visible gyud tanan natong security,” Dalogdog said.

In case of a traffic build up in roads located close to the old Aduana building that is also known as the old Malacañan sa Sugbo, personnel from the Traffic Enforcement Unit of CCPO will be deployed to help man traffic.

Dalogdog said they are also getting augmentation from the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) , Cebu Police Provincial Office and the Regional Special Training Unit (RSTU). The augmentation will bring to a total of 700 the number of policemen who will secure the two activities in Cebu City on Friday.

RSTU personnel, he said, will augment the personnel coming from the 11 police stations here and are especially assigned to secure the APEC meeting participants. | with Mary Godinez, CTU Intern

