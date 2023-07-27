Tight security up for PBBM, ABAC delegates in Cebu – regional police

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The regional police will be providing tight security for President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr’s visit to Cebu on Friday, July 28 as well as for the delegates of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Advisory Council (ABAC) meeting from July 27 to 30, 2023.

President Bongbong Marcos (PBBM) will be the main guest of the ABAC event which will be held at a casino resort located in the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City.

Some 150 delegates and guests from all over the world are expected at the four-day event.

Economic challenges

They will come together to discuss major economic challenges and develop plans for long-term sustainable growth and collaboration.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson of the Police Regional Office Central Visayas director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, assured that the entire regional police force will be providing tight security on the day of the event.

He added that they already had a meeting with the regional director and representatives from other government agencies to discuss the appropriate security coverage for the APEC Meeting and PBBM’s visit.

Pelare said that they will also be intensifying security measures and are likely to declare a full alert status, particularly because of the attendance of President Marcos Jr.

“Hilabi na naa tay nadawat nga initial nga information that no less than the President will be coming over on the 28th. So ang atoang security is maximized. Probably in the coming days, we will declare full alert status because of this activity,” he said.

No specific threats

He further noted that, at present, their intelligence monitoring has not identified any specific threats to PBBM and to the economic delegates.

However, he clarified that they are not ruling out the possibility of protest demonstrations from militant groups during the event.

“We are already preparing for this eventuality. Although as of this moment, wala pa namonitor sa atong intelligence monitoring,” he said.

According to Pelare, to guarantee the utmost safety and protection of all esteemed delegates, especially PBBM, they are actively coordinating with the concerned Local Government Units (LGUs) and organizers.

He added that if demonstrators apply for a permit to conduct a rally, they are ready to cooperate and coordinate in order to remind them “to always follow the law.”

Intensified police visibility

He ensured that there will be extensive police presence in the vicinity where the event will be held and in popular tourist spots, where some participants might possibly visit.

Personnel from the Police Regional Office 7, Cebu City Police Office, mobile forces, and other police offices will also be utilized for substantial augmentation to fortify safety and protection for PBBM and the delegates, said Pelare.

Pelare also expressed their joy with the decision to hold the international event in Cebu.

“We are very happy that this international event is being held in Central Visayas. That is a manifestation that they trust the peace and order situation sa atong lugar diri sa Central Visayas,” he said. /rcg

