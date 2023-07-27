Cebu Daily Newscast: 2 dead, 6 injured in Barili road accident during town fiesta

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Thursday, July 27.

An accident on the road in Barili town, southwestern Cebu, claimed the lives of a minor and a senior citizen on the day the town was celebrating its fiesta on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Those, who died, were identified as 14-year-old Irish Omagac, and 66-year-old Nevelle Deveras. Six of the seven passengers of the commuter van sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Barili police said that the speeding van counterflowed in an attempt to overtake the other vehicles ahead of it. However, the driver suddenly lost control of the van, and hit Omagac, who was walking at the roadside.

The van then swerved and crashed into a nearby tree. Deveras, who was one of the van’s passengers, died on the spot after sustaining severe injuries due to the crash.

The 18-year-old son of NBA legend LeBron James was in stable condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest, which happened while he was practicing with the University of Southern California basketball team, ESPN reported on Tuesday, citing a James family statement.

The statement said Bronny James was no longer in intensive care at a hospital where he was taken after suffering the cardiac arrest on Monday, ESPN reported.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel had responded to a medical emergency call shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the Galen Center, which is the team’s home arena.

The family spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment, nor could LeBron James’ agent.

Cebu City Administrator, lawyer Collin Rosell, has defended the city government’s visit to Vancouver in Canada last August 2022.

Mayor Michael Rama led that visit to Canada for the enthronement of the Sto. Niño image at the St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Agassiz, British Columbia.

This is in light of the 2022 COA audit report, questioning the “excessive” cash advances for that foreign travel, and that the state auditor said a notice of disallowance would be possible.

Rosell, however, said that they would “still have to dig” into what kind of inquiry and what kind of issue would need to be clarified with regard to the COA audit report.

Rosell, who was also with the mayor during the official trip to Canada, said the trip had many benefits for the city government.

In showbiz, pinatunayan nina Rayver at Julie Anne na hindi lang sila best tandem sa pagho-host at pagpe-perform nang live on stage kundi winner din sila pagdating sa aktingan.

Tulad ng nais ibandera ng titulo ng kanilang pelikula, iikot ang kuwento ng “The Cheating Game” sa lokohan, gamitan, pagsisinungaling at taguan ng lihim ng dalawang magdyowa sa gitna ng paghahanap nila ng tunay na pag-ibig.

Sa mga nagtatanong, yes, may mga kissing scenes sa movie sina Rayver at Julie Anne na siguradong ikawiwindang ng kanilang mga fans bukod sa matatension at madadramang mga eksena.

