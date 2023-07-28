Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde are now married

Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde have finally tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Baguio on Friday, July 28.

The couple exchanged “I dos” in a Christian wedding at Alphaland Baguio Mountain Lodges, as per information obtained by INQUIRER.net. The solemn event, organized by event planner Amanda Tirol, was attended by family members only.

The “E.A.T.” host reportedly donned a Rajo Laurel gown as she walked down the aisle to her groom, who had his brother Xavi beside him as the actor-politician’s best man. The guests, meanwhile, dressed in warm earth tone formal attire.

Aside from Mendoza’s fellow “E.A.T.” hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon, the couple’s principal sponsors also include Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, Diamond Star Maricel Soriano and Nova Villa. Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and current House Speaker Martin Romualdez were reportedly among the pair’s godparents as well.

The wedding reception was then held at the Baguio Country Club. ABS-CBN executives Mark Lopez, Carlo Katigbak, Cory Vidanes, Laurenti Dyogi, Deo Endrinal, Ruel Bayani, as well as APT Studios’ Toni Tuviera and his children Celeste Tuviera and Mike Tuviera were present at the event.

Other celebrities included in the guest list were Allan K., Wally Bayola, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Lorna Tolentino, Eula Valdes, Korina Sanchez, Ice Seguerra and Liza Diño, Kristine Hermosa and Oyo Sotto, Ciara Sotto, Sheena Halili, Ogie Diaz, Miles Ocampo, MJ Lastimosa and Thou Reyes.

Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Ria Atayde’s boyfriend Zanjoe Marudo, Enchong Dee, Kyle Echarri, Joseph Marco and Vin Abrenica were also on the list.

After the ceremony, Mendoza showed snaps of her and Arjo in wedding attire, which were apparently taken during their prenup photo shoot.

Up to the last hour, the couple had chosen to keep details of their wedding confidential and free from media coverage in order to keep the ceremony solemn.

The date July 28 is significant to the couple as it witnessed several milestones in their relationship, including when Mendoza tweeted “Arjo cutie” in 2013 even when they had yet to personally meet each other; when they met each other for the first time in 2018 during the story conference for their movie “Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles”; when the actor asked the TV host to marry him in 2022; and today, when they officially tied the knot.

