OBO suspends work on commercial building in Cebu City for violation of safety standards

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Office of the Building Official (OBO) has ordered the suspension of the construction works for a 37-story residential-commercial building in Barangay Hipodromo for violations of safety standards.

Architect Florante Catalan, OBO head, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, conducted a site inspection at the project site in Sitio Greensite, Barangay Hipodromo, following reports of falling debris or pieces from the constructed 37-story residential-commercial building.

“Upon inspection, nakita nato nga kulang sila og mga safety measures. Walay safety catchers, wala silay safety nets, naa man gani but kulang. So, maong atong i suspend lang usa ang ilang trabaho para mo focus sila sa area nga butanganan og safety catchers ug safety nets,” Catalan was quoted in the Cebu City Public Information Office report.

(Upon inspection, we saw that they lack safety measures. They don’t have safety catchers, they don’t have safety nets, there maybe some but they are not enough. So that is why we suspended their work so that they can focus on areas that they need to put safety catchers and safety nets.)

The cease-and-desist order that OBO issued against the construction company Monocrete Construction Philippines Inc. is in effect until the construction company complies with the requirements set by OBO.

Moreover, Catalan said this was not the first time that they received complaints against the ongoing construction.

OBO first received a complaint on June 6, 2023. Consequently, OBO conducted an inspection and issued a notice of violation on June 8.

Catalan said the construction company, on June 14, informed OBO that the identified violations were settled already.

“Na-correct na pod ang dapat icorrect. Karon are new complaints–nahulog tong name tag sa ilang construction didto sa boom padulong sa balay,” he said.

(They corrected what needed to be corrected. Now are new complaints—the name tag of their construction placed on their boom fell into a house.)

According to reports, the building’s signage toppled onto the houses below the constructed building.

Engineer Mark Joseph Gonzales, construction manager, according to the PIO, assured that they would comply with the requirements of the OBO so they could resume the construction.

OBO also asked the construction firm to submit an incident report on the matter.

