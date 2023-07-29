Businessman shot dead inside his house in Cordova town

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | July 29,2023 - 04:36 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 42-year-old buy-and-sell businessman was shot dead by unidentified assailants inside his house in Barangay San Miguel, Cordova town, Cebu on Friday evening, July 28, 2023.

Police in its report identified the victim as Glecerio Untal Jr. of Purok 2 of this barangay in the town.

Businessman shot twice

Untal was described as a businessman, who would buy and sell motorcycles.

Untal was believed to have been shot twice, which was believed to be one in the head and another one in the body.

Police Corporal Allan Vercede, desk officer at the Cordova Police Station, told CDN Digital in a phone interview, that they were still conducting a followup investigation to identify and arrest the killers and to determine the motive behind the crime.

Initial investigation showed that the victim, Untal was alone in his house in Purok 2, Barangay San Miguel when he was killed.

Nephew of victim

A nephew of the victim, who lived near the victim’s house, said he heard gunshots at 9:13 p.m. but he did not know where these came from.

He told police that when he looked outside and saw no one, he ignored it and went about with what he was doing in his house.

But then when the victim’s daughter arrived at 11:58 p.m., she saw her father lying in a pool of blood in their living room.

She sought help and rushed her father to the Cordova Rural Health Center where the doctor there, declared the victim, dead on arrival.

.45 pistol bullet shell found

The Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) found a spent cartridge of a .45 caliber pistol and a deformed slug at the crime scene.

The victim’s body was brought to the Rolling Hills Funeral Homes in Banilad, Mandaue City, Cebu to be subjected for autopsy.

