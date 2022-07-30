Cebu City’s OBO identifies old structures for demolition, renovation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Office of the Building Official (OBO) in Cebu City has identified several abandoned structures for demolition or retrofitting after inspections revealed its unsafe and poor condition.

Among the structures identified for demolition are the old rundown façade of the Carbon Public Market, a two-storey commercial building located along Gorordo Avenue that was earlier damaged by a fire, a fence located at the entrance to the Department of Agriculture compound along M. Velez St., the old White Gold Club Mall building at the North Reclamation Area, and a damaged retaining wall along S. Cabahug St. in Barangay Mabolo.

In a statement released by the Public Information Office (PIO), Architect Florante Catalan, the OBO head, was quoted saying that Mayor Michael Rama has been constantly giving him reminders to make sure that all “hazardous” buildings in the City are demolished as preventive measures against untoward incidents.

“We really recommend for demolition if tan-aw nato delikado na,” Catalan said.

PIO said demolition works for the abandoned rundown facade of the Carbon Public Market and the two-storey commercial building along Gorordo Ave. are now ongoing after demolition permits were already issued for the purpose.

The city government has also issued a permit for the demolition of a fence at the entrance to the DA Compound located along M. Velez St. The structure is a property of the Cebu Provincial Government.

Just recently, OBO also issued a permit for the demolition of a dilapidated building located along N. Bacalso Ave. that is owned by Budget Builders.

Also, OBO already sent notices to the owners of the White Gold Club Mall building and the damaged retaining wall along S. Cabahug Street. Permits for the demolition of the two structure are currently being processed.

“We are doing daily inspections. Kutob sa makit-an nga ongoing construction, even if na-issuehan na ug building permit, giinspect nato to make sure nga the building and the people are safe, layo sa disgrasya,” Catalan said.

Catalan said they have been doing the needed inspections even prior to the issuance of Memorandum Circular on July 27, 2022 by Secretary Manuel Bonoan of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). The memo circular mandates all building officials to conduct an inspection of all buildings in the country following the 7.3 magnitude earthquake that hit parts of Luzon on Wednesday, July 27.

Along with the structures for demolition, OBO in Cebu City has also identified seven other structures which they recommended for renovation and/or retrofitting.

These include a four-storey commercial building in Barangay Kamputhaw, an old and dilapidated structure located at the corner of Legaspi and V. Gullas Streets in Barangay Sto. Niñ0, an unfinished construction project along Pope John Paul Ave. II in Barangay Mabolo and an old dilapidated structure at D. Jakosalem St. in Barangay Parian.

Structures for renovation also include the Seven Arts Theatre and Ultra Vista Rama buildings located along Legaspi Street in Barangay Sto, Niño, an old and dilapidated structure along N. Bacalso Ave. in Barangay Labangon, and a “presumed historical structure” located at the corner of MJ Cuenco Ave. and Zulueta Street in Barangay San Roque that was earlier damaged by fire.

/dcb

