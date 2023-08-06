FACES OF CEBU: Raya Japzon, 23, AteNay

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Life can be full of surprises and difficulties, especially for some people who face extraordinary challenges that put their strength and resilience to the test.

One such person is 23-year-old Raya Japzon, who lived half of her life here in Cebu.

Her life took an unexpected turn when her mother was tragically taken from her in a senseless act of violence.

Taking on immense responsibility, Raya became a source of hope for her siblings. She not only help supported them financially but also managed to complete her degree at the University of the Philippines – Cebu with honors.

“My college journey has been very challenging. Academically, physically, and above all, emotionally. Aside from school work, I also had to take care of my brothers while working two part-time jobs,” she said.

“I also had to deal with many emotions at once, and the one thing that was always present was my grief for my nanay. It’s not a good feeling because I can’t grieve properly since we still haven’t gotten justice for her,” she adds.

The world turned upside down for Raya when her mother, Maureen Japzon, a COMELEC Employee, became the victim of a heart-wrenching crime. Raya, being the eldest sibling, felt an overwhelming sense of responsibility to step up and fill the void left behind.

“When our nanay was taken away from us, it was a challenge for me to step up, and I would say that that made me mature faster. Instead of being 19 at that time, I felt like I had aged 5 years after her death because of the responsibility on my shoulders,” Raya said.

The sudden loss left her reeling in shock and grief, struggling to cope with the void left by their beloved parent.

“I feel really helpless. There isn’t a manual for something like this. We didn’t know who to turn to because we don’t have many connections, and we were also scared. Despite several visits to the MacArthur police station, we always came back home empty-handed in terms of solving the case.,” she added.

Nevertheless, against all odds, Raya showed resilience in the face of adversity. She transformed her pain into motivation, using her mother’s memory as a driving force to persevere.

“If it wasn’t for my brothers and my family, I don’t know where I’d be now. My love and the responsibility I have for my brothers kept me going,” said Raya.

The love and bond she shared with her siblings acted as a constant reminder of the importance of her goal. And that is to bring justice for her mom even if it is nearly impossible.

“Now that I’ve graduated, I hope of focusing my time on nanay’s case especially that it will be her 4th year death anniversary and in time, I hope we can have justice,” she said.

At just 19 years old, Raya found herself navigating uncharted waters as she assumed the role of a guardian for her younger siblings. The strength she has exhibited in the face of adversity has already set her on a path to success and through sharing her story, she could inspire others about her experiences for a better outcome.

“Let’s not lose hope. Let’s continue seeking justice for our loved ones. No matter how long it takes. In the meanwhile, continue being strong but also make sure to have a strong support system because we don’t have to carry our burdens by ourselves,” Raya said.

