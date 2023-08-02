Cebu Provincial Police Office to expect new director with Ochave’s resignation, says PRO-7 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson of Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7) director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, said that the replacement of Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) Chief Colonel Rommel Ochave will be named soon.

In light of allegations of involvement in illegal drug activities, the chief of the CPPO tendered his courtesy resignation, which is now officially approved after the Chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) received a directive from the incumbent President, Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“We have witnessed that the Chief PNP [Chief Benjamin Acorda Jr.] already declared na nakadawat na ang PNP ug, mura ug order letter from the President [Ferdinand Marcos Jr.] regarding the acceptance of the resignation, and appropriate orders will be issued accordingly,” said Pelare.

Pelare further explained that the involved police officials, including Ochave, have already resigned.

“If we are going to base our statement to the statement of the Chief PNP, resigned na sila. Meaning gi-accept na ilang resignation and appropriate orders were already issued,” he said.

Change in leadership soon

Ochave was among the 18 high-ranking police officers whose resignations were continuously being monitored after the news release of his alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

His was also among the resignations that were already accepted by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. based on the recommendations of the National Police Commission Ad Hoc Advisory Group.

According to Pelare, a change in leadership is now to be expected in the CPPO.

“Although wala pa gyud taka kita sa order but because it was declared already by the chief PNP, we are expecting nga naay kabag-uhan sa liderato sa CPPO,” he added.

Process to follow

He also explained that in choosing the next Cebu Provincial Director, there is a process to follow and there will be a vacuum for leadership.

“Sa pagkakaron, naa may Deputy Provincial Director for Administration no while waiting for the designation of the Provincial Director,” Pelare said.

As of this writing, Pelare said that they have not decided on who will be the replacement.

Despite this change, Pelare gave assurance to the public that this will not affect the performance of the CPPO in providing security to the public.

“Magpabilin nga maghatag ug serbisyo ang atong kapolisan sa CPPO. Walay mabag-o, kay sa ato nga gika-ingon ang programa, ang plano, ug mga aktibidadis diha sa CPPO are already in place,” he stated.

Pelare disclosed that a replacement for Ochave will be put in place possibly by August 1-2 when the orders will be issued to fill his position as provincial director.

