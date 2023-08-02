Cesafi: CIT-U coach suspended for one year 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) has suspended Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) head coach Edsel Vallena for one year.

In a Facebook post, the Cesafi said the decision was reached after a series of investigation conducted by the league’s ad hoc on the postgame brawl of a Cesafi-sanctioned game between CIT-U and the University of Cebu (UC) in Moalboal, Cebu last April.

Aside from Vallena, also suspended for two games are CIT-U players Eduard Clarete Jr, Key Suano, and John Edward Jabonete, and UC players Joseph Arth Nalos, and Mhark Jhon Ecal.

Aside form the two-game suspension, these players are also fined P10,000 and are made to render four hours of community service. They will serve their suspensions in the team’s first two games in the upcoming season which starts September.

The ad hoc committee, the post said, found Vallena violating the Cesafi ground rules and regulations for the third time, which led them to the decision.

“Under the CESAFI Ground Rules and Regulations, particularly on the conduct of players and coaches, third offense is sanctioned by a suspension of 1 year. It can be recalled that Vallena was already involved in an incident last June 9, 2019 in the CESAFI game between CIT-U and UV (University of the Visayas). Then last year, on October 15, 2022 in a game between CIT-U and USJ-R (University of San Jose-Recoletos), Vallena committed his second offense. In those two incidents, Vallena was suspended by CESAFI. The incident in the CESAFI-sanctioned tournament in Moalboal, Cebu last April 24, 2023 is Vallena’s third offense against CESAFI Ground Rules and Regulations, thus, he is suspended for the entire CESAFI 23rd Season,” part of the post read.

According to the Cesafi, UC President Atty. Augusto Go and CIT-U president and former Cesafi president Engr. Bernard Villamor accepted the findings of the ad hoc committee and the sanctions recommended and imposed by Cesafi Commissioner Felix O. Tiukinhoy, Jr.

CDN Digital has reached out to coach Vallena but has not received a reply as of this posting.

