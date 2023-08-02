Revisiting the ‘Sugboanong pinulungan’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— August is here and we all know what that means to every Filipino.

An entire month to celebrate Buwan ng Wika. This month let our Filipino language be alive again.

Let’s start by revisiting the Cebuano language. There are a number of “Sugboanong pinulungan” that hold a special place in our hearts.

Simple Sugboanong pinulungan like “amping kanunay” would probably be one of the best phrases we always hear.

CDN Digital asked Siloys what are their favorite Sugboanong pinulungan.

Some answers are very relatable and hilarious because only Cebuanos can really get what it means, like, “daghana pa gamay.”

And the famous “padong nako” which means on my way, which most of the time means “still getting ready.”

Relate much, Siloys?

Here are some of the favorite Sugboanong pinulungan from our Siloys.

These are just some of the common phrases we get to hear on a daily basis. CDN Digital saw some honorable mentions that would make revisiting our pinulungan even more fun.

Words like, “tambayayong” that means help or assist, “langga” a sweet endearment in Cebuano, “dasig” to take courage, “makighilawas” to engage in sexual intercourse.

And one bonus pinulungan “mantalaan,” which means newspaper.

Isn’t the Cebuano language fun to revisit?

