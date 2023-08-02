Cebu Daily Newscast: Murder victim Tocmo seen arguing with man a day before she was found dead

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, August 2.

The man who admitted to selling the cellular phone of murder victim Reah Mae Tocmo told police that he saw the victim arguing with the person who instructed him to sell her cellphone.

Simeon Gabutero Jr., a 22-year-old construction worker, told investigators that he saw Tocmo and Roberto Hisman Gabison, alias “Insik,” arguing near an elementary school in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, when he happened to pass by the area.

Fuel prices jumped by as much as P3.50 per litter on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, as announced by local oil firms in separate advisories.

The price of gasoline went up by P2.10 per liter, diesel was up by P3.50 per liter, and kerosene was up by P3.25 per liter.

Last week, the price of gasoline also increased by P1.35 per liter, kerosene by 35 centavos, and diesel by 45 centavos.

A suicide bomber blew himself up at a political rally in a former stronghold of militants in northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least 44 people and wounding nearly 200 in an attack that a senior leader said was meant to weaken Pakistani Islamists.

The Bajur district near the Afghan border was a stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban — a close ally of Afghanistan’s Taliban government — before the Pakistani army drove the militants out of the area.

Businesses and economies in the Asia-Pacific region should not fear the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Instead, they should learn to leverage it to remain competitive in today’s dynamic world.

Data experts urged business and economic leaders here to find the right way to capitalize on AI to enhance operations and business performance, to name a few, during a forum about the rise of AI.

