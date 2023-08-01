‘AI will not eradicate jobs. People with the knowledge of AI will take jobs’ – data expert

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Businesses and economies in the Asia-Pacific region should not fear the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Instead, they should learn how to leverage it to remain competitive in today’s dynamic world.

Data experts urged business and economic leaders here to find the right way in capitalizing on AI to enhance operations and business performance, to name a few, during a forum about the rise of AI.

Titled “Who’s Afraid of AI: Making AI Work for Enterprises and Economies, the one-hour session revolved around opportunities from AI. It formed part of the series of conventions for the third season of this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Advisory Council (Abac) held in a hotel in the South Road Properties, Cebu City last July 28.

Dr. David Hardoon, Chief Executive Officer at Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI), was the resource speaker.

Hardoon told the 200 delegates who joined the forum that they can reach sustainable and inclusive growth if they know how the app can support their goals.

“Start with the end, what is that we are seeking to achieve, and I guarantee you that it’s not about AI. Sharpen the focus with an appreciation of why it is that we are pursuing that goal,” Hardoon said.

ADI is the data science and artificial intelligence (DSAI) arm of the Aboitiz Group.

The data expert stressed that the valuable and important thing about it is its ability to transform information into knowledge, which in turn can lead to more informed decisions.

“It has nothing to do with AI… ‘What is AI and how can we use it?’ That’s the wrong question. That’s a wrong way of thinking about it,” explained Hardoon.

“AI is a phenomenal capability. It’s a tool to distill information into knowledge and therefore knowledge that can be used on a day-to-day basis, to make a decision, an execution, and engagement. At the end of the day, it’s about these fundamental things,” he added.

To further shed light on his explanation, Hardoon presented several case studies from firms that leveraged the app in problem-solving and improving their products.

Don’t replace people with AI

The forum also discussed one of the most prevailing issues involving AI: endangering the workforce. For his part, Hardoon advised businesses and economies not to replace their people with AI.

“You’re bringing in the capability to provide you more intelligence and more knowledge and you need less people? Yeah, no. Just don’t bother with that. With more knowledge and more knowledge allows more possibilities… AI will (not) eradicate jobs… People with the knowledge of AI will take jobs,” he pointed out.

The Philippines was chosen as the host for the third leg of ABAC. / rcg

