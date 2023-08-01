Fuel prices soar by P3.50 in 6 gas stations in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Fuel prices jumped by as much as P3.50 per litter on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, as announced by local oil firms in separate advisories.

The price of gasoline went up by P2.10 per liter, diesel is up by P3.50 per liter, and kerosene is up by P3.25 per liter.

Last week, the price of gasoline also increased by P1.35 per liter, kerosene by 35 centavos, and diesel by 45 centavos.

The following are fuel prices in some gas stations in Cebu City as of August 1:

Shell Gas Station (Jones Avenue corner Uytengsu St., Cebu City)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P69.81

V-Power Gasoline – P71.05

Fuel Save Diesel – P63.31

V-Power Diesel – P70.76

Shell Mobility Midtown Mango

Fuel Save Diesel – P62.57

V-Power Diesel – P70.76

Fuel Save Gasoline – P68.85

V-Power Gasoline – P71.37

V-Power Racing – P73.37

Petron Gas Station (Dionisio Jakosalem Street)

Diesel MAX – P59.20

XTRA Advance – P64.50

XCS – P65.40

Gaas – P71.57

Caltex Gas Station (M.J. Cuenco Street)

Diesel – P62.59

Power Diesel – P64.09

Silver – P66.20

Platinum – P67.10

Petron Gas Station (Natalio B. Bacalso Avenue)

Diesel MAX – P59.21

XTRA Advance – P64.50

XCS – P65.50

Gaas – P71.82

Shell Gas Station (Duterte St., Banawa, Cebu City)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P66.45

V-Power Gasoline – P69.75

Fuel Save Diesel – P62.40

V-Power Diesel – P69.76

