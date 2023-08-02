Museum in Cebu continues to awe visitors: ‘This should be promoted in schools’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “This should be promoted in schools.”

This is the reaction of a student, who visited the newly opened National Museum of the Philippines in Cebu.

Student, one of today’s museum visitors

Grezel Balbutin, 21, a student from the Visayas State University, said that the museum had exceeded her expectations.

Balbutin was one of the many visitors of the museum, which is on the second day of its public opening today, August 2.

Balbutin as a student said she believed that the the National Museum should be promoted in schools because it would fit best for students since it displayed information and remnants of the past filled with Cebu’s culture and arts.

This can help students embrace Cebu culture

“Bagay siya for students, like makaingon jod ko nga need jud siya. Bali i-reinforce sa mga students, like i-promote gani ang culture and arts kay diri man jud gi store ang mga information.” Balbutin said.

(This suits students well, like I can say that this is really needed by them. Like it should be reinforced in students, like culture and arts should be promoted because it is here where the information is stored.)

“Maka-help jud siya sa students nga i-embrace ang culture diri within Cebu.” she added.

(This can help student to embrace culture here in Cebu.)

Teacher, rock gallery

Moreover, a science teacher expressed how cozy the ambiance was and that, the rock gallery amazed her the most because she could also share the knowledge that she had gathered to her students.

She also urges students and tourists to visit the museum because not only it shows the remainder of our history, but it also educates people about the natural resources of Cebu.

Archeological artifacts in museum

Furthermore, Ana Batobalonos, 23, a student from Cebu Institute of Technology shared her amusement about the archaeological artifacts portion of the museum.

She also appreciated how the description was both written in English and in Bisaya for each artifact because through it, students and those who were not so proficient in English could also have the option to read it using our mother tongue.

“Nindot siya kay, naa’y mga description. Yes, we can learn a lot kay naa pud siya’y scientific names ang mga animals.” said Batobalonos.

(It is nice because there are descriptions. Yes, we can learn a lot because they also have the scientific names of animals.)

Museum schedule

“I really like na there’s English and Bisaya, so not only students makaread sa mga description, but also to those who are not proficient sa English. Naa’y Bisaya. So it’s very nice sa akoa.” she added.

(I really like it that there’s English and Bisaya (descriptions), so not only students can read the descriptions, but also those who are not proficient in English. There is Bisaya. So, it’s very nice for me.)

Guests are welcome to visit the museum for free where it will be open from Tuesdays to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the cut-off time at 4:30 p.m.| via Mariele Ocubillo, CTU Intern

