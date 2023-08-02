Palarong Pambansa: Dumaguete City archer, swimmer haul 3 golds for Region 7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dumaguete City athletes on Tuesday delivered three gold medals for Central Visayas in the ongoing Palarong Pambansa 2023 in Marikina City.

This after, Silliman University’s Naina Dominique Tagle ruled the secondary girls 30-meter and 50-m archery events, while Emmanuel Fernandez of West City Elementary School topped the elementary boys 100m breaststroke.

Tagle scored 338 points in the 30m event to win the gold medal, while Region 3’s Ivory Faith Novesteras finished second with 335 points.

Chevy Marian Lim of the National Capital Region took the bronze with 334 points.

In the 50m event, Tagle tallied 307 points, while Novesteras trailed her anew at second place with 303 points. NCR’s Guiliana Vernice Garcia earned the bronze medal with 291 points.

Tagle was best known for her winning seven gold medals during the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet in Carcar City, Cebu last May.

Meanwhile, Fernandez finished the 100m breaststroke in 1:18.00 for the gold medal. He bested Region 4-A’s Reichard Neilson Navo who earned the silver medal by clocking 1:23.61, while Neil Martin Crisostomo of Region 3 finished third in 1:23.00.

Like Tagle, Fernandez also shone in the CVIRAA after harvesting five swimming golds.

Girl from Oslob wins long jump bronze

Also winning a medal on the second day of the Palarong Pambansa was Maria Lourdes Rondero of Oslob town, south Cebu.

Rondero earned a silver medal in the secondary girls long jump with a leap of 5.21m. Region 4-A’s Krisleen Shane Santiago topped the event by tallying 5.31m followed by Lorraine Joy Valencia of Region 2 who jumped 5.17m.

Basketball

In basketball, Region 7’s secondary squads comprised of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles and the Abellana National School (ANS) both got off to winning starts.

SHS-AdC defeated Region 12, 75-58, on Tuesday, while ANS routed Region 11, 65-42.

Also, Region VII’s secondary boys volleyball team manned by the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) edged Region 10, 22-25, 25-14, 25-15.

Joining them on the winning side is the futsal girls team composed of SHS-AdC booters who beat Region 2, 4-1, in their first match.

However, the Central Visayas elementary boys basketball fell short against Region 10, 38-52, as well as the region’s elementary girls volleyball team which lost to Region 13, 11-25, 14-25.

